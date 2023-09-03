TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $102.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.60. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,389,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,150 shares in the company, valued at $16,498,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $106,133.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,389,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,498,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,340,287 shares of company stock valued at $221,185,557. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 252,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,737,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

