Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOV opened at $148.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

