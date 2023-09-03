Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.94.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ternium in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.
Institutional Trading of Ternium
Ternium Stock Up 1.5 %
TX opened at $42.41 on Friday. Ternium has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97.
Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ternium will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ternium
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.
