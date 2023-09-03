Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ternium in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1,971.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 793.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

TX opened at $42.41 on Friday. Ternium has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ternium will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

