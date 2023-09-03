Brokerages Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) Target Price at GBX 219.17

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 223 ($2.81).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on M&G from GBX 218 ($2.75) to GBX 208 ($2.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get M&G alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&G

M&G Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity

MNG stock opened at GBX 190.85 ($2.41) on Friday. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 159.30 ($2.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 229.90 ($2.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17. The firm has a market cap of £4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -289.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 196.58.

In other M&G news, insider Edward Braham purchased 31,861 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £60,535.90 ($76,308.96). Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

M&G Company Profile

(Get Free Report

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.