ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives $266.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.57.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.
