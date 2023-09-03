Brokerages Set First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) PT at $34.20

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

FIBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $342,689.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,672.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 30.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK opened at $26.70 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.85%. Analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

