Wedbush Raises Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $82.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.67.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.58. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

