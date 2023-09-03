Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LYRA opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.42% and a negative net margin of 4,917.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,757,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after buying an additional 3,610,832 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,780,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 114,951 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 163,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 128,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.