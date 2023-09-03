Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of LYRA opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.
Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.42% and a negative net margin of 4,917.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
