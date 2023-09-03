Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $275.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.86.

NYSE CRM opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a PE ratio of 582.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.48.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,270,289 shares of company stock valued at $270,771,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

