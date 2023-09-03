Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salesforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Shares of CRM opened at $221.53 on Thursday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.48. The company has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,270,289 shares of company stock worth $270,771,583. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

