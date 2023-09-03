StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64.
Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%.
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
