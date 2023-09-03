StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 million, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
