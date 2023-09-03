StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 million, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hudson Global by 42.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

