Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.03.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.78. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $30.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 82.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

