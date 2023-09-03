Analysts Set Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Target Price at $8.33

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, August 28th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Iris Energy Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $8.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in Iris Energy by 19.8% in the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 235,027 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the second quarter worth about $6,102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Iris Energy by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,051,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 582,831 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Iris Energy by 62.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 701,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 269,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Iris Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

