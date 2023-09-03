Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

WAB opened at $113.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.07. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.70.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.23%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 10,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,186,630.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,535 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,140.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $869,198.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 10,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,186,630.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,535 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,140.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock worth $15,625,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

