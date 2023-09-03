Brokerages Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Target Price at $119.40

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.47. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $74.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

