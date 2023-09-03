UBS Group Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $25.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHWY. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chewy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Shares of CHWY opened at $24.67 on Thursday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.58, a PEG ratio of 201.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $673,810.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,896.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $2,807,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,062,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,207,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $673,810.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,896.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 111,193 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 16.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,887,000 after acquiring an additional 952,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chewy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,535,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,933,000 after acquiring an additional 438,175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Chewy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,426,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after acquiring an additional 501,491 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

