Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $220.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $177.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANET. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.65.

ANET opened at $197.36 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $198.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.39 and a 200-day moving average of $159.96.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $3,331,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,527 shares of company stock worth $28,010,519 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,453,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 425,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,929,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

