Barclays Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $28.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Shares of CHWY opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 201.39 and a beta of 0.85. Chewy has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,288,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,371.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $539,040.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,288,794.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,371.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chewy by 4.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Chewy by 3.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chewy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

