Mizuho Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $255.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,270,289 shares of company stock valued at $270,771,583. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

