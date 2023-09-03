Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $229.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.86.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $215.77 billion, a PE ratio of 582.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $3,685,799.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,823.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,270,289 shares of company stock valued at $270,771,583. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $209,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

