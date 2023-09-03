Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

BIG has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $6.93.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $186.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.18. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -10.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

