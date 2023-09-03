Analysts Set Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Target Price at $8.10

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.10.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMR. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Tremor International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tremor International from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tremor International by 93.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
