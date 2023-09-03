Barclays Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $115.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 943.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

