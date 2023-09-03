Analysts Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $789.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $361.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.39 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Green Dot by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Green Dot by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 78.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 116,740 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 216,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

