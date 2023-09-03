Analysts Set BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) PT at $1,142.00

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $475.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAESY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.61) to GBX 1,050 ($13.24) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,090 ($13.74) to GBX 1,140 ($14.37) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.87) to GBX 1,120 ($14.12) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Read Our Latest Report on BAESY
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BAE Systems Trading Down 0.3 %
BAESY stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $53.44.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BAE Systems
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.