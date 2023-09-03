Analysts Set BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) PT at $1,142.00

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $475.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAESY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.61) to GBX 1,050 ($13.24) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,090 ($13.74) to GBX 1,140 ($14.37) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.87) to GBX 1,120 ($14.12) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BAE Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in BAE Systems during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BAESY stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

