Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.
Several research firms recently commented on NBLY. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Performance
Shares of NBLY stock opened at C$14.96 on Friday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52 week low of C$14.56 and a 52 week high of C$25.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.50. The firm has a market cap of C$668.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.51%.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile
Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.
