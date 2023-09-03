Susquehanna Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $80.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.50. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $30,019.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 354 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $30,019.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,119,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1,951.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,336,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,251 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,603,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

