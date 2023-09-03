Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.50.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OTLK. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BTIG Research lowered Outlook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.83.

OTLK stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

