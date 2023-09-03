Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target Cut to $2.75 by Analysts at Compass Point

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Compass Point from $3.75 to $2.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

