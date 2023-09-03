Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Cut to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $3.30 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.32.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 2.1 %

Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Gaotu Techedu has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $763.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50 and a beta of -0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 3.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,672,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 91,173 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 53.7% during the second quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 1,670,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 583,800 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 526.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 145,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Further Reading

