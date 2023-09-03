Morgan Stanley Lowers Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Shares of PLTR opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.00, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $58,886.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,989,673 shares of company stock worth $55,012,649. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

