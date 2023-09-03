3M (NYSE:MMM) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $113.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $102.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.45.

3M stock opened at $106.95 on Thursday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.33.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 38,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

