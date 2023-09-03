Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQR

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 133.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.91%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.