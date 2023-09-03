Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AESI. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Atlas Energy Solutions

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, CEO Ben M. Brigham bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AESI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of AESI opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.