Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Ero Copper Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE ERO opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.15. Ero Copper has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $24.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.00 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,666,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,772,000 after purchasing an additional 619,300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Ero Copper by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,378,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after buying an additional 154,334 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,804,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,608,000 after acquiring an additional 292,973 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,938,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,240,000 after acquiring an additional 113,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 31.4% during the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,183,000 after acquiring an additional 356,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Read More

