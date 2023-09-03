Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRNX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.17.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRNX stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $953.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 3,804.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $288,094.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,836,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi purchased 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $288,094.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,836,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,201. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.