Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $25.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.16.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter.
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
