Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $25.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

