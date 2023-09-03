JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $48.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.58, a PEG ratio of 201.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

