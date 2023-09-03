Bank of America Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $230.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.10.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $169.30 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.51.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

