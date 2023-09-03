AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

MITT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.13.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

MITT stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $132.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.88.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.79 million during the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.