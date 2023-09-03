Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. Conformis has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.46). Conformis had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 86.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Conformis by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Conformis by 4.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 188,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Conformis by 24.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the second quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

