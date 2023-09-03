HC Wainwright Raises Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Price Target to $14.00

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Evotec Price Performance
NASDAQ EVO opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.09.
