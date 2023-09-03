HC Wainwright Raises Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Price Target to $14.00

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evotec Price Performance

NASDAQ EVO opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

