PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.75.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.74. PDD has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDD will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in PDD by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth $501,089,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PDD by 3,618.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,630,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506,101 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in PDD by 396.7% during the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in PDD by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,800 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

