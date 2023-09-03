BOX (NYSE:BOX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.25.
BOX Trading Up 0.5 %
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,078,653 shares in the company, valued at $89,896,667.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,078,653 shares in the company, valued at $89,896,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,671,910 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $23,020,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 47.9% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
