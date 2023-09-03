The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $126.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on THG. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.29.

NYSE:THG opened at $108.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.21. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $103.90 and a 12-month high of $148.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91). The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -124.62%.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,452,000 after acquiring an additional 100,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,117,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,349,000 after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

