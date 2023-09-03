Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $228.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $225.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VEEV. UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.43.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV opened at $216.57 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $218.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $242,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $5,808,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.