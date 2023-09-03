Guggenheim Lowers Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

OTLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Outlook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

