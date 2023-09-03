Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RETA

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $169.26 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $169.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.06 and a 200 day moving average of $104.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $22.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Reata Pharmaceuticals

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total value of $1,354,904.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,034,165.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,306.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total value of $1,354,904.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,776.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,663 shares of company stock worth $28,556,414 over the last 90 days. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.