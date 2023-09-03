Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Downgraded by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

